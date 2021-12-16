Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Boosted by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 6.5% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $19,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $317.09. 5,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,739. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $239.41 and a 12-month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

