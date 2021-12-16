Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Increased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,075,000 after buying an additional 27,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,761.2% in the second quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,438,000 after buying an additional 142,200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $110.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.77. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $88.97 and a 52 week high of $111.14.

