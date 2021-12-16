Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,651 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.68% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $250,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $88.76 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.75 and a fifty-two week high of $93.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.75.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

