Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 811,400 shares, a growth of 91.1% from the November 15th total of 424,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 47,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.3% in the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 229,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,628,000 after buying an additional 11,864 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $66.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.09. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $59.06 and a 52-week high of $71.14.

