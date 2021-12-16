Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Position Raised by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 73.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,162 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.7% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $239,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 84,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 54,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $247,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.54. 14,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,210,418. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $83.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

