Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Position Lowered by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,884 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.1% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.2% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 312,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,207,000 after acquiring an additional 50,334 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,461 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,759,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 527,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 163.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 161,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 99,952 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,006. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.37. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.96 and a 1-year high of $62.02.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

