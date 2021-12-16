Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Sets New 12-Month High at $436.17

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $436.17 and last traded at $433.77, with a volume of 124473 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $432.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $421.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 392,484,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,001,581,000 after buying an additional 423,457 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,350,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,264,000 after buying an additional 357,854 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,602,000 after buying an additional 1,345,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,541,000 after buying an additional 639,445 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

