Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) is Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,574 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $15,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 87.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $82,000.

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.01. 1,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,413. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.19 and a 1-year high of $55.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.77 and a 200 day moving average of $55.09.

