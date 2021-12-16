Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stake Boosted by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.4% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 77,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 26,974 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,399,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,698,000 after purchasing an additional 263,885 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 612,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,973,000 after acquiring an additional 36,761 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.29. 13,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,668,158. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

