Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Increased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 264.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $239.61. The stock had a trading volume of 48,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,536. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.44 and its 200 day moving average is $229.62. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $189.76 and a fifty-two week high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.