Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $146.17

Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $146.17 and last traded at $146.06, with a volume of 21494 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.18.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.74.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,120,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 27.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,943,000 after buying an additional 34,270 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

