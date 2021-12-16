Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 10.7% of Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $32,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.82 on Thursday, hitting $147.00. The stock had a trading volume of 117,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,214. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.74. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $116.08 and a twelve month high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

