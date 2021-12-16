VAULT (VAULT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.60 Million

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 16th. Over the last week, VAULT has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. VAULT has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $1,742.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VAULT coin can now be purchased for about $5.20 or 0.00010640 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00055677 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,047.24 or 0.08282724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00077599 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,833.29 or 0.99937806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00052687 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002634 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,933 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

