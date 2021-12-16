Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Short Interest Update

Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the November 15th total of 149,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In other news, SVP David Hathaway sold 4,026 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $191,798.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 11,898 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $579,075.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEC. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vectrus by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vectrus by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vectrus by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Vectrus by 97,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Vectrus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of VEC stock traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $43.65. 15,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,074. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $511.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.31. Vectrus has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $60.32.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $459.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.00 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vectrus will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.