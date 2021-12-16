Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $7,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $296.00 to $282.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.50.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $263.47 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $298.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.19. The firm has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 98.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.98, for a total value of $508,401.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,294 shares of company stock valued at $7,666,602. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.