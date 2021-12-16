Veil (VEIL) Trading Up 14.4% Over Last Week

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Veil coin can currently be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Veil has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. Veil has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $172.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,929.77 or 0.99611706 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00046415 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.14 or 0.00276713 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005033 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $191.48 or 0.00397956 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00010396 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.32 or 0.00141990 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008652 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001861 BTC.

About Veil

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

