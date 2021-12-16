Velas (VLX) Market Cap Reaches $615.50 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. During the last week, Velas has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $615.50 million and $6.34 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000179 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003211 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 61.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003769 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,235,100,120 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

