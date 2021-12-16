Venus (XVS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $13.14 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. During the last week, Venus has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Venus has a total market cap of $180.66 million and approximately $13.14 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus coin can now be bought for $15.51 or 0.00032503 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,531.25 or 0.99605027 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00045662 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.09 or 0.00974625 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,647,775 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

