Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the November 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Veolia Environnement stock opened at $35.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.54. Veolia Environnement has a 1-year low of $23.35 and a 1-year high of $35.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.8486 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 2.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veolia Environnement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA engages in the management of water supplies and distribution systems and provides waste management services. It operates through the following business segments: Water, Environmental Services, and Energy Services. The Water segment integrates drinking water and waste water activities such as water distribution, water and waste water treatment, industrial process water, and manufacture of water treatment equipment and systems.

