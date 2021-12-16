Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Gap Up to $39.71

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.71, but opened at $42.85. Veracyte shares last traded at $42.01, with a volume of 4,587 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on VCYT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -37.61 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.59.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $60.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total value of $145,106,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,232 shares of company stock worth $145,569,606 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Veracyte by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Veracyte by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Veracyte by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 243,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,746,000 after buying an additional 132,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Veracyte by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 113,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 72,637 shares during the last quarter.

About Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

