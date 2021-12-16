Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 104,500 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the November 15th total of 200,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,222,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS VRNOF opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.69. Verano has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

VRNOF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Verano in a report on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Verano from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

