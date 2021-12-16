Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Trading Down 6%

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) dropped 6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.53 and last traded at $21.62. Approximately 5,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 614,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.99.

VERI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veritone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average is $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.52 million, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 3.08.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.28. Veritone had a negative net margin of 87.19% and a negative return on equity of 74.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Ryan Steelberg acquired 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.47 per share, with a total value of $78,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 136.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,080,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,824,000 after buying an additional 622,919 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 161.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 772,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after buying an additional 477,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 56.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,749,000 after buying an additional 288,272 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 353.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after buying an additional 236,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Veritone by 393.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 155,949 shares during the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

