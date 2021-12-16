Vernon Dai-Chung Yu Sells 2,710 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Stock

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.13, for a total transaction of C$130,432.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,087,524.55.

ENB traded up C$0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$47.85. 2,892,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,560,719. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$50.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$49.91. The company has a market cap of C$96.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$40.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$11.47 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.73%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.89.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

