Verso (VSO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $106,291.00

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 16th. In the last seven days, Verso has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verso has a market cap of $4.30 million and approximately $106,291.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verso coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0938 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00054481 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,956.03 or 0.08266112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00078567 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,934.85 or 1.00159633 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00051640 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Verso Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verso using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

