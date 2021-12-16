Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.30 Million

Analysts expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) to announce $48.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.50 million and the highest is $67.10 million. Vertex Energy posted sales of $40.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year sales of $219.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $181.75 million to $256.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $28.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on VTNR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ VTNR opened at $4.35 on Thursday. Vertex Energy has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $14.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $275.29 million, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

