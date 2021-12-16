Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Equities research analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Vertiv stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.02. 1,907,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,141,629. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $17.88 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average of $25.98.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.46% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $544,397,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Vertiv by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

