Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the November 15th total of 94,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 363,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS VSQTF opened at $0.29 on Thursday. Victory Square Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.39.

About Victory Square Technologies

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, finance, health, real estate, insurance, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, sports betting, and education.

