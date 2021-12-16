Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the November 15th total of 94,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 363,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS VSQTF opened at $0.29 on Thursday. Victory Square Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.39.
About Victory Square Technologies
