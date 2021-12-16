VIG Price Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. During the last seven days, VIG has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One VIG coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. VIG has a total market capitalization of $565,851.22 and $404.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000556 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,873,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

