VIMworld (VEED) Price Reaches $0.0045

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One VIMworld coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VIMworld has traded down 5% against the dollar. VIMworld has a total market cap of $24.96 million and $44,624.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VIMworld Profile

VEED is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

