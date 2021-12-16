VINchain 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $282,331.00 (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. In the last week, VINchain has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One VINchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VINchain has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $282,331.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00039993 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.14 or 0.00207194 BTC.

VINchain Coin Profile

VIN is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

