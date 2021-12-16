Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 65.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,106,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,797,383 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.78% of Vipshop worth $243,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 141.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vipshop by 52.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $8.80 on Thursday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average is $14.76.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.31. The company had revenue of $23.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VIPS shares. Benchmark lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. New Street Research downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.90.

Vipshop Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.