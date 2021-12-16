Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.4% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Visa by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,634,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Visa by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 193,665 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,283,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $212.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $408.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.49.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Several brokerages have commented on V. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.88.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

