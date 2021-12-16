Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.88.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $212.31 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.26 and a 200-day moving average of $226.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $408.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

