Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $750.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) will announce sales of $750.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $755.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $744.80 million. Vista Outdoor posted sales of $574.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vista Outdoor.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Aegis boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.82.

VSTO opened at $41.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.22. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.37.

In related news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,064.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $112,887.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $310,294 over the last 90 days. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4,194.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 60.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.