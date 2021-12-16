VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.18

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and traded as low as $1.74. VistaGen Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 1,438,358 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VTGN. Robert W. Baird began coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $371.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.62.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.41% and a negative net margin of 2,183.17%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTGN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 399.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 78,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 4,934.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 619,022 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 932,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

