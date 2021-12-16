VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Short Interest Down 42.0% in November

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the November 15th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 134.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 22.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VOC Energy Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 172.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 14.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 23,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of VOC Energy Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NYSE:VOC opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.55. VOC Energy Trust has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $5.38.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 92.90% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The business had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.20%. VOC Energy Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.