Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.14

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.14 and last traded at $27.21, with a volume of 42989 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.82.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $1.9855 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 15.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

Vonovia SE is a holding company, which engages in the management of residential units. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Other. The Rental segment combines all of the businesses that are aimed at the value-enhancing management of the company’s own residential units.

