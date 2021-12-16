Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Short Interest Down 40.0% in November

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the November 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 144.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,643 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 6.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 790,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 90.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 107,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 55.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 22,058 shares in the last quarter.

IAE opened at $8.04 on Thursday. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average of $8.80.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

