WABnetwork Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $200.00 (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 96.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 16th. WABnetwork has a market cap of $162,945.26 and $200.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WABnetwork coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WABnetwork has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00039606 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.99 or 0.00206580 BTC.

About WABnetwork

WABnetwork (WAB) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WABnetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

