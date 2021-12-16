Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $168.86

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $168.86 and traded as low as $159.95. Wacker Chemie shares last traded at $159.95, with a volume of 19 shares.

WKCMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Wacker Chemie from €187.00 ($210.11) to €179.00 ($201.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Wacker Chemie from €161.00 ($180.90) to €175.00 ($196.63) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wacker Chemie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.33.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.86.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.