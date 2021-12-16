Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.30

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of WCW traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 33.50 ($0.44). 1,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,804. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 31.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 31.66. Walker Crips Group has a 52 week low of GBX 24 ($0.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 37.85 ($0.50). The company has a market cap of £14.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00.

Walker Crips Group Company Profile

Walker Crips Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Software as a Service (SaaS) segments. The company offers portfolio and bespoke discretionary services; alternative investment solutions; structured investments products; and provides advice on range of financial concerns, such as life assurance, pre-retirement planning, at-retirement advice, savings plans, tax efficient management of investments, and estate planning.

