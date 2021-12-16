WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Short Interest Up 89.7% in November

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 812,100 shares, an increase of 89.7% from the November 15th total of 428,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 225,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in WalkMe by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in WalkMe in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in WalkMe by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WKME opened at $19.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.43. WalkMe has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $34.42.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $50.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.30 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 189.88% and a negative net margin of 48.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WalkMe will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WKME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WalkMe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on WalkMe from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on WalkMe in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

