Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM) Director Alar Soever Acquires 50,000 Shares

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM) Director Alar Soever purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,154,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$775,513.80.

Alar Soever also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wallbridge Mining alerts:

On Monday, November 22nd, Alar Soever purchased 50,000 shares of Wallbridge Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,500.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Alar Soever purchased 50,000 shares of Wallbridge Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,250.00.

TSE WM traded up C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.39. 396,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,191. The stock has a market capitalization of C$314.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61. Wallbridge Mining Company Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.35 and a 12-month high of C$0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.55.

Separately, Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Wallbridge Mining from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Wallbridge Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbridge Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.