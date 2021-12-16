Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,085 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $305,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $145.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $404.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.35. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $73,352,910.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 384,073 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total value of $55,118,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,360,553 shares of company stock worth $891,513,299. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

