Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,250 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,663 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $49,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

WMT opened at $145.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.23 and its 200-day moving average is $143.35. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $73,352,910.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 384,073 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total transaction of $55,118,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,360,553 shares of company stock valued at $891,513,299. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

