Wanchain (WAN) Price Hits $0.64 on Major Exchanges

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $124.06 million and $2.33 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.84 or 0.00216441 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $276.75 or 0.00576841 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00019433 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00068730 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007806 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000487 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

