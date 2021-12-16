Warp Finance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $204,468.00 (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Over the last week, Warp Finance has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for $231.35 or 0.00480957 BTC on major exchanges. Warp Finance has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $204,468.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00012112 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000060 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00045121 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

