Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) vs. United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Head to Head Contrast

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) and United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Washington Federal has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bancshares has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Washington Federal and United Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Federal $652.17 million 3.31 $183.62 million $2.40 13.78 United Bancshares $67.03 million 1.58 $13.76 million $3.83 8.44

Washington Federal has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancshares. United Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Federal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Washington Federal and United Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Federal 28.15% 9.36% 0.94% United Bancshares 21.33% 11.07% 1.22%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.9% of Washington Federal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of United Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Washington Federal shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of United Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Washington Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. United Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Washington Federal pays out 38.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Bancshares pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Washington Federal has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years and United Bancshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Washington Federal is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Washington Federal and United Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Federal 0 1 0 0 2.00 United Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Washington Federal presently has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.97%. Given Washington Federal’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Washington Federal is more favorable than United Bancshares.

Summary

Washington Federal beats United Bancshares on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development. The consumer loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: single-family-residential mortgage, custom construction, consumer lot loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions. The company was founded on April 24, 1917 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

United Bancshares Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co. It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Columbus Grove, OH.

