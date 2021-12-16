Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 84,526 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 816,306 shares.The stock last traded at $132.89 and had previously closed at $131.82.

WCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.26%.

In other news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $172,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $344,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 957,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25,555 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,176,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,558,000 after acquiring an additional 45,262 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 14,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services.

