Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33. Watts Water Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $6.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.53 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $187.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.42. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $113.44 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $496,201.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total transaction of $1,568,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,217 shares of company stock worth $2,312,836 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 4.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

